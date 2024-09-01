Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: B-Town stars who found love on set

Entertainment
It was on the set of "Hulchul" (1995) that they started dating. They married in 1999 despite their early misgivings, and they now have two happy children.
After working on "Shershaah" (2021), they began dating. Their on-screen romance came to an unfortunate end, but in real life, they became engaged in 2023.
Ali and Richa, who met on the 2012 film Fukrey, started dating in 2015, made it official in 2017, and married in 2020.
Their onscreen romance in "Ram-Leela" (2013) was inspired by Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry. They tied the knot in 2018 and are still captivating crowds together.
Their affair, which started on "Tashan" (2008), resulted in a well-publicized wedding in 2012. Now that they have two sons, they are very close.
While shooting "Guru" (2007), they fell in love, and Amitabh Bachchan's house served as their venue for marriage. They still inspire with their timeless grace and chemistry.