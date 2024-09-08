Deepika Padukone inspired stylish dresswear collection

Entertainment
Congratulations to Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on their daughter’s arrival! To celebrate, we’re showcasing Deepika’s stunning wardrobe collection.
If you are bored of wearing sarees and lehengas to parties, then you can try Deepika Padukone's dress collection. This will make you look stylish and different in the party.
Floral work is trending! If you love gowns, take inspiration from Deepika Padukone. She wore a round-neck floral gown, paired with heavy earrings for a complete look.
Deepika Padukone dazzles in a dark blue body-fitted gown. For a similar look, explore designer gowns in various price ranges to suit your budget and style.
If you like the revealing look, then choose an off shoulder gown like Deepika Padukone. The actress has carried it on a deep neck. You can buy a similar gown from the market.
Deepika Padukone’s C floral midi dress with one strap is available for 1-2 thousand. It’s a great choice for office parties, offering a stylish yet professional look.
Deepika Padukone's gown will also look lovely in party wear. The actress has carried it on a velvet pattern. You can customize it along with buying it.
Deepika Padukone's look in a black midi is worth seeing. The actress has carried a black midi with a belt. Matching denim is adding to it.