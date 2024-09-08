Entertainment
The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. Meanwhile, some photos of Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law, Radhika, are going viral.
Radhika looked beautiful on her first Ganesh Chaturthi. Everyone noticed Radhika Merchant strolling with her hand on her stomach.
Everyone was surprised to see Radhika Merchant's gesture throughout the event. This led people to wonder if Radhika is pregnant? Questions are being raised about her pregnancy.
She is pregnant, said one user. Wearing flat slippers, she touches her stomach. Nita Ambani also pampers her. While walking, she holds Nita Ambani's hand.
However, Radhika looked amazing in her ethnic look while welcoming Ganpati Bappa. This style of Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law is being loved by many people.
Let us tell you that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12, 2024. This mega wedding was a topic of discussion not only in India but all over the world.