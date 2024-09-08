Entertainment

Is Radhika Merchant Pregnant? Her Ganpati Puja look spark rumors

Radhika's photos go viral

The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. Meanwhile, some photos of Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law, Radhika, are going viral.

Radhika spotted with hand on stomach

Radhika looked beautiful on her first Ganesh Chaturthi. Everyone noticed Radhika Merchant strolling with her hand on her stomach.

Speculation about pregnancy

Everyone was surprised to see Radhika Merchant's gesture throughout the event. This led people to wonder if Radhika is pregnant? Questions are being raised about her pregnancy. 

Nita's extra care

She is pregnant, said one user. Wearing flat slippers, she touches her stomach. Nita Ambani also pampers her. While walking, she holds Nita Ambani's hand.

Radhika shines in ethnic wear

However, Radhika looked amazing in her ethnic look while welcoming Ganpati Bappa. This style of Nita Ambani's younger daughter-in-law is being loved by many people. 

Married in July 2024

Let us tell you that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12, 2024. This mega wedding was a topic of discussion not only in India but all over the world.

Find Next One