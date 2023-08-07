7 best shark movies to watch on OTT

Entertainment
Shark movies have been a popular subgenre in cinema, known for their thrilling and suspenseful storytelling. Here are seven of the best shark movies to watch.
A sci-fi horror film featuring genetically modified sharks that wreak havoc on a research facility.
A survival thriller starring Blake Lively as a woman stranded on a rock while being stalked by a great white shark.
Directed by Steven Spielberg, this iconic film about a great white shark terrorizing a beach town is often considered the quintessential shark movie.
While more on the campy and comedic side, this film gained a cult following for its over-the-top portrayal of a tornado filled with sharks.
A science fiction action film that follows a team of researchers facing a prehistoric megalodon shark.
Two sisters find themselves trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean, battling for survival against time and predators.
Based on a true story, this film follows a couple left behind by their scuba diving group and facing the dangers of open water.