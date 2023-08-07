Entertainment

7 best shark movies to watch on OTT

Shark movies have been a popular subgenre in cinema, known for their thrilling and suspenseful storytelling. Here are seven of the best shark movies to watch.
 

"Deep Blue Sea" (1999)

A sci-fi horror film featuring genetically modified sharks that wreak havoc on a research facility.
 

"The Shallows" (2016)

A survival thriller starring Blake Lively as a woman stranded on a rock while being stalked by a great white shark.
 

"Jaws" (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this iconic film about a great white shark terrorizing a beach town is often considered the quintessential shark movie.

"Sharknado" (2013)

While more on the campy and comedic side, this film gained a cult following for its over-the-top portrayal of a tornado filled with sharks.
 

"The Meg" (2018)

A science fiction action film that follows a team of researchers facing a prehistoric megalodon shark.
 

"47 Meters Down" (2017)

Two sisters find themselves trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean, battling for survival against time and predators.
 

"Open Water" (2003)

Based on a true story, this film follows a couple left behind by their scuba diving group and facing the dangers of open water.
 

