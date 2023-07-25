From Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma: Stars who own production houses

Entertainment
Here are top seven acclaimed Bollywood actors and actresses who have paved way and produced succesful films under the banner of their production houses.
Red Chillies Entertainment, a renowned film and visual effects studio as well as a distribution firm in the nation, was founded in 2002 by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.
Excel Entertainment was established in 1999 by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani with the goal of producing modern films in India.
Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma founded Clean Slate Filmz in October 2013, and since then have dominated online streaming services.
With Vicky Donor, John Abraham's production company, JA Entertainment, brought Ayushmann Khurrana's sensibilities and sense of style to the big screen in 2008.
The actor established Ajay Devgn Ffilms (ADFL) in Mumbai in 2000. Raju Chacha, Son of Sardaar, and Singham Returns are a few of its more notable productions.
The film and television production company Purple Pebble Pictures, founded in 2015 by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra, has offices in Mumbai and Los Angeles.
The Mumbai-based production and distribution firm Aamir Khan Productions was founded by the actor in 1999.