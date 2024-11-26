Allu Arjun opens up about facing work struggles after his debut

Entertainment
Allu Arjun revealed that he couldn't find any films after his debut 'Gangotri.' A director's faith in him turned him into a star.
During the 'Pushpa 2' song launch, Allu Arjun recalled his collaboration with Sukumar, who played a pivotal role in his success.
"I debuted with Raghavendra Rao's 'Gangotri.' He delivered a superhit, but I didn't as an actor," said Allu Arjun.
"After 'Gangotri,' no one offered me work. Then, a debut filmmaker (Sukumar) offered me 'Arya.' I never looked back," added Allu Arjun.
'Arya' (2004) was a box office hit. They collaborated again for 'Arya 2' (2009) and 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021).
Their fourth collaboration, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, releases on December 5th.
Reports suggest 'Pushpa 2' made Allu Arjun the highest-paid Indian actor, reportedly earning him ₹300 crore.