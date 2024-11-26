Entertainment

Allu Arjun opens up about facing work struggles after his debut

When Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Was Unemployed

Allu Arjun revealed that he couldn't find any films after his debut 'Gangotri.' A director's faith in him turned him into a star.

The Director Who Shaped Allu Arjun's Career

During the 'Pushpa 2' song launch, Allu Arjun recalled his collaboration with Sukumar, who played a pivotal role in his success.

Allu Arjun Gets Emotional Recalling His Debut

"I debuted with Raghavendra Rao's 'Gangotri.' He delivered a superhit, but I didn't as an actor," said Allu Arjun.

No One Offered Allu Arjun Work After Debut

"After 'Gangotri,' no one offered me work. Then, a debut filmmaker (Sukumar) offered me 'Arya.' I never looked back," added Allu Arjun.

'Arya' Released in 2004, Became a Big Hit

'Arya' (2004) was a box office hit. They collaborated again for 'Arya 2' (2009) and 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021).

'Pushpa 2' Releasing on December 5th

Their fourth collaboration, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, releases on December 5th.

'Pushpa 2' Makes Allu Arjun Highest-Paid Star

Reports suggest 'Pushpa 2' made Allu Arjun the highest-paid Indian actor, reportedly earning him ₹300 crore.

