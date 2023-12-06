Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s beauty secret- 7 tips to follow

Hydration

Drinking plenty of water is often cited as a fundamental beauty tip. It helps keep the skin hydrated, flushes out toxins, and promotes a healthy glow.

Healthy Diet

Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats can contribute to radiant skin. 

Skincare Routine

Consistent skin care, including cleansing, moisturizing, and using sunscreen, can help maintain healthy skin. Tailoring products to your skin type is key.

Adequate Sleep

Quality sleep is crucial for overall health and contributes to skin rejuvenation. Getting enough rest helps prevent dark circles and promotes a refreshed appearance.

Regular Exercise

Physical activity boosts circulation and promotes a healthy glow. Exercise helps manage stress levels, contributing to overall well-being.

Minimal Makeup

Allowing the skin to breathe by opting for minimal makeup when not necessary is often recommended. Proper makeup removal before bed is crucial.

Confidence and Positivity

Inner beauty often reflects on the outside. Confidence and positivity contribute to a radiant appearance.

