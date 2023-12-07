Jersey to Gentleman: Nani's 7 best performances

Entertainment
Nani leads a comedic gang of women seeking revenge in the entertaining "Gang Leader," a Vikram Kumar-directed film filled with humor and suspense.
Nani shines in the suspenseful thriller "Gentleman," navigating love, deceit, and revenge in a tale directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.
In this film Nani portrays Sundar in a love tale with Nazriya Nazim's Leela. It explores the intersection of romance and traditional Indian attitudes towards medical conditions.
This 2021 period romantic drama, skillfully blends the contemporary and 1960s settings, addressing the prevalent caste system and offering a significant social commentary.
Gowtam Tinnanuri's 2019 sports drama emerged as a blockbuster, focusing on cricketer Arjun's compelling journey, both personal and professional.
"Bhale Bhale Magadivoy" is a romantic comedy where Lucky, grappling with amnesia, finds love with Nandana, a Kuchipudi dancer, leading to a captivating love triangle with Ajay.
Yevada Subramanyam, follows the transformative journey of the titular character, shifting from a profit-driven corporate worker to embracing a life of fulfillment and joy.