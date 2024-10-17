Deepika to Sonam: Bollywood Celebs most expensive engagement rings

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone received a stunning rectangle solitaire set in platinum from Ranveer Singh, reportedly valued between Rs 1.3 to Rs 2.7 crores.
Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas featured an exquisite Tiffany diamond, a cushion-cut gem in platinum with baguette diamonds, reportedly costing around Rs 2.1 crores.
Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha, who presented her with a beautiful engagement ring valued at Rs 4 lakhs, marking their special bond.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic 53-carat solitaire diamond ring, gifted by Abhishek Bachchan during their 2007 wedding, is estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakhs.
Anushka Sharma's engagement ring from cricketer Virat Kohli, presented during their 2017 wedding, is rumored to have cost around Rs 1 crore.
Shilpa Shetty flaunts a dazzling 20-carat diamond ring from husband Raj Kundra, valued at approximately Rs 3 crores, adding glamour to her collection.
Sonam Kapoor's engagement ring from Anant Ahuja features a pear-cut diamond, symbolizing elegance and style, reportedly costing around Rs 90 lakhs.