Deepika to Sonam: Bollywood Celebs most expensive engagement rings

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone received a stunning rectangle solitaire set in platinum from Ranveer Singh, reportedly valued between Rs 1.3 to Rs 2.7 crores.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas featured an exquisite Tiffany diamond, a cushion-cut gem in platinum with baguette diamonds, reportedly costing around Rs 2.1 crores.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha, who presented her with a beautiful engagement ring valued at Rs 4 lakhs, marking their special bond.

 

Image credits: instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic 53-carat solitaire diamond ring, gifted by Abhishek Bachchan during their 2007 wedding, is estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakhs.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's engagement ring from cricketer Virat Kohli, presented during their 2017 wedding, is rumored to have cost around Rs 1 crore.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty flaunts a dazzling 20-carat diamond ring from husband Raj Kundra, valued at approximately Rs 3 crores, adding glamour to her collection.

 

Image credits: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's engagement ring from Anant Ahuja features a pear-cut diamond, symbolizing elegance and style, reportedly costing around Rs 90 lakhs.

Image credits: Instagram
