Entertainment

Breaking Bad to Money Heist: 7 Must watch web series on Netflix

Image credits: our own

Sherlock

This Sherlock web series is based on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective story.

Image credits: our own

Ozark

Ozark is a fast-paced web series about money laundering.

Image credits: our own

Narcos

The Narcos series follows the rise and fall of the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Image credits: our own

The Irishman

The Irishman is a gangster story.

Image credits: our own

Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a web series about how FBI agents bring serial killers to justice.

Image credits: our own

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is one of the most watched web series on Netflix, with a fast-paced storyline.

Image credits: our own

Money Heist

Money Heist is the story of a gang that robs a money printing place in Spain.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One