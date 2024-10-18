5 reasons why Anupamaa might end?

Entertainment
After the recent leap in Anupamaa, viewers are expressing dissatisfaction with the storyline and demanding the show's cancellation
The change in Anupamaa's cast has left viewers struggling to connect with the new characters
With three leaps and most characters gone, Anupamaa's constant presence irks viewers
Viewers question the focus on Choti Anu despite Anupamaa having her own children
Viewers are tired of the repetitive cycle of Anupamaa and Anuj's separation after brief reunions
Anupamaa's continued involvement with the Shah family despite leaving years ago draws criticism