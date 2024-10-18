Entertainment

5 reasons why Anupamaa might end?

After the recent leap in Anupamaa, viewers are expressing dissatisfaction with the storyline and demanding the show's cancellation

Viewers Demand Show Cancellation

After the leap, viewers are unhappy with Anupamaa's story and are demanding its end

Viewers Disconnect with New Cast

The change in Anupamaa's cast has left viewers struggling to connect with the new characters

Three Leaps in Anupamaa So Far

With three leaps and most characters gone, Anupamaa's constant presence irks viewers

Viewers Question Focus on Choti Anu

Viewers question the focus on Choti Anu despite Anupamaa having her own children

Anupamaa-Anuj's On-Off Relationship

Viewers are tired of the repetitive cycle of Anupamaa and Anuj's separation after brief reunions

Anupamaa's Unending Ties to Shah Family

Anupamaa's continued involvement with the Shah family despite leaving years ago draws criticism

