Entertainment

Milind Soman’s fitness SECERTS: 5 lifestyle habits to stay young at 59

Milind Soman in 'Emergency'

Fitness icon and supermodel Milind Soman will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'.

Milind's Perfect Physique at 59

Milind Soman's fitness at 59 is remarkable. He follows healthy habits to maintain his physique.

1. Running

Milind Soman runs several kilometers daily and participates in marathons.

2. Exercise

Milind exercises regularly for weight control, practices yoga, and meditates.

3. Diet

Milind maintains a healthy diet including nuts, seasonal fruits, and dry fruits.

4. Ghee Consumption

Milind consumes food cooked in ghee for glowing skin.

5. Water Intake

Milind drinks plenty of water for weight management and overall health.

