Milind Soman’s fitness SECERTS: 5 lifestyle habits to stay young at 59

Fitness icon and supermodel Milind Soman will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'.
Milind Soman's fitness at 59 is remarkable. He follows healthy habits to maintain his physique.
Milind Soman runs several kilometers daily and participates in marathons.
Milind exercises regularly for weight control, practices yoga, and meditates.
Milind maintains a healthy diet including nuts, seasonal fruits, and dry fruits.
Milind consumes food cooked in ghee for glowing skin.
Milind drinks plenty of water for weight management and overall health.
