'Dunki' Drop 4: 7 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer trailer

Entertainment
The 'Dunki' trailer droped today with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu. Here are 7 highlights from Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, fueling excitement.
While the film is a blend of comedy and drama, the anticipation is high to witness Shah Rukh Khan's action sequences, portraying him as the hero who rescues everyone.
Vicky Kaushal, portraying Sukhi, brings joy by attempting to speak in English.
Shah Rukh Khan's dance sequence, where he mesmerizes with his charismatic moves, spreading charm.
Boman Irani, in the role of a teacher, attempts to teach English, resulting in a humorous moment.
Shah Rukh Khan delivers an emotional dialogue expressing love for his country, set against the backdrop of a cremation.
Taapsee Pannu's character, Manu, takes a stand for Shah Rukh Khan, leading to a captivating storyline where he falls for her.
The characters' illicit attempt at immigration takes a tragic turn, resulting in their demise and Shah Rukh Khan's subsequent arrest.