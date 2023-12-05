Entertainment

'Dunki' Drop 4: 7 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer trailer

The 'Dunki' trailer droped today with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu. Here are 7 highlights from Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, fueling excitement.

Image credits: Youtube

Shah Rukh Khan Action Scenes

While the film is a blend of comedy and drama, the anticipation is high to witness Shah Rukh Khan's action sequences, portraying him as the hero who rescues everyone.

Image credits: Youtube

Vicky Kaushal Speaks English

Vicky Kaushal, portraying Sukhi, brings joy by attempting to speak in English.

Image credits: Youtube

Shah Rukh Khan's Dance

Shah Rukh Khan's dance sequence, where he mesmerizes with his charismatic moves, spreading charm.

Image credits: Youtube

Boman Irani Teaches English

Boman Irani, in the role of a teacher, attempts to teach English, resulting in a humorous moment.

Image credits: Youtube

Shah Rukh Khan's Emotional Dilogue

Shah Rukh Khan delivers an emotional dialogue expressing love for his country, set against the backdrop of a cremation.

Image credits: Youtube

Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan's Love Story

Taapsee Pannu's character, Manu, takes a stand for Shah Rukh Khan, leading to a captivating storyline where he falls for her.

Image credits: Youtube

Characters Get in Trouble Trying to Immigrate

The characters' illicit attempt at immigration takes a tragic turn, resulting in their demise and Shah Rukh Khan's subsequent arrest.

Image credits: Youtube
Find Next One