Entertainment

Drishyam to Andhadhun: 7 Bollywood murder mystery films you must watch

Drishyam to Andhadhun are 7 Bollywood murder mysteries, each weaving suspenseful tales of crime, deception, and thrilling investigations

Image credits: IMDb

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Directed by Rajiv Rai, this film stars Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, and Kajol. It revolves around the murder of a businessman and the subsequent investigation

Image credits: IMDb

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

This film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji. It follows a police officer's investigation into the death of a popular actor

Image credits: IMDb

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, this film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Set in 1940s Kolkata, it follows Byomkesh

Image credits: IMDb

Kahaani

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this thriller stars Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata

Image credits: IMDb

Drishyam

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, this film features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. It tells the story of a man who takes extreme measures to protect his family

Image credits: IMDb

Andhadhun

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this black comedy crime thriller stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte. The story revolves around a blind pianist

Image credits: IMDb

Talvar

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. Starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neeraj Kabi

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One