'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's film faces legal trouble

Nitesh Tiwari directed the film is facing legal issues as a result of a dispute over IP rights. 

According to reports, Ramayana's principal production house, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP, is involved in a legal dispute with Prime Focus Technologies Limited.

Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP alleges that the rights to 'Project Ramayana' remain with them.

They want any use or exploitation of the screenplay or material by Prime Focus Technologies Limited or any related businesses would be an infringement of their copyright.

While they began negotiations in April 2024, it is claimed that talks to buy the intellectual property rights failed owing to an insufficient payment to ratify the agreement.

It also indicates that Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no ownership, title, or interest in the 'Project Ramayana' material. 

According to reports, the production business has warned that it will take legal action to safeguard its rights if necessary. 

