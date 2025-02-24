Entertainment

Ajay Devgn, Kajol Anniversary: Know about THIS couple's love story

Kajol-Ajay Devgn's Anniversary

Kajol-Ajay Devgn have completed 26 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999

Kajol-Ajay Devgn were strangers to each other

When Kajol and Ajay Devgn started doing films together, they were both strangers to each other. At that time, Kajol was in love with someone else

Ajay Devgn was Kajol's love guru

During their time working together in films, they became friends. Kajol used to take advice from Ajay about love, and in this way, Ajay became her love guru

This is how Kajol-Ajay Devgn met

Ajay Devgn - Kajol first met on the sets of the film Hulchul. However, in the initial phase, they did not like each other

Kajol-Ajay's breakup and then love

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were both in relationships. Then both of them broke up. During working together in films, their closeness increased

Ajay-Kajol dated secretly for 4 years

Ajay Devgn-Kajol dated each other for 4 years. Both used to meet secretly. Then both decided to get married

Ajay-Kajol got married on the roof of the house

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's wedding took place on the roof of Ajay's house. They did not want much fanfare in the wedding, so only family members were present at the wedding

Kajol-Ajay Devgn's films

Kajol-Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, U Me Aur Hum, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Tanhaji

