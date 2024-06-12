Pawan Kalyan relationships: Renu Desai to Anna, deputy CM's wives

Entertainment
Telugu star and the president of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) Konidela Pawan Kalyan is Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister.
Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu appears to be preparing to take oath as the next president Minister on June 12.
Pawan Kalyan married Nandini in 1997 and separated in 2008.
In 2001, he was in a live-in-relationship with actress Renu Desai and the two welcomed a son Akira Nandan in 2004.
Pawan and Renu got married in 2009 and parted ways in 2012.
Pawan then tied the knot with Anna Lezhneva in 2013 and are currently married.