'Kalki AD 2898': Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh, Kamal; cast fee revealed

Prabhas charged Rs 150 crore for playing the role of Bhairava

Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 18 crore for playing Ashwatthama

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone demanded Rs 20 crore for playing the role of Kalki's mother.

Disha Patani charged a whopping sum of Rs 2 crore

Kamal Haasan demanded Rs 20 crore for playing the antagonist

'Kalki AD 2898' will be released in theatres on June 24, 2024

