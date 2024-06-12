// Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls
Entertainment
'Kalki AD 2898': Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh, Kamal; cast fee revealed
Image credits: Poster
Prabhas charged Rs 150 crore for playing the role of Bhairava
Image credits: Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 18 crore for playing Ashwatthama
Image credits: Social Media
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone demanded Rs 20 crore for playing the role of Kalki's mother.
Image credits: Social Media
Disha Patani charged a whopping sum of Rs 2 crore
Image credits: Youtube Still
Kamal Haasan demanded Rs 20 crore for playing the antagonist
Image credits: Social Media
'Kalki AD 2898' will be released in theatres on June 24, 2024
Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One