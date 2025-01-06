Diljit Dosanjh VS Honey Singh: Who's richer? Check their net worth

Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh are famous Indian singers, gaining global recognition for their hit songs
Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth is estimated at Rs 172 crore, thanks to his successful career as an actor, singer, and entrepreneur in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.
Honey Singh’s net worth stands at approximately Rs 207.5 crore, earned from his music career, acting, and business ventures, making him one of India’s wealthiest artists.
Diljit Dosanjh is making waves with his "Dil Illuminati" tour, performing across India and internationally, gaining global recognition for his music.
Honey Singh made a strong comeback with back-to-back hits, solidifying his name in the music industry and continuing to captivate audiences with his powerful tracks.
AR Rahman Birthday: Airtel's signature tune saw 150 million downloads
Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Poha to Butter Chicken; 8 fav foods of singer
Actress Honey Rose files complaint over stalking and modesty breach
Akshay Kumar fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed