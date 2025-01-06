Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh VS Honey Singh: Who's richer? Check their net worth

Diljit Dosanjh vs Honey Singh

Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh are famous Indian singers, gaining global recognition for their hit songs
 

Net Worth

Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth is estimated at Rs 172 crore, thanks to his successful career as an actor, singer, and entrepreneur in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.

 

Net Worth

Honey Singh’s net worth stands at approximately Rs 207.5 crore, earned from his music career, acting, and business ventures, making him one of India’s wealthiest artists.

 

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is making waves with his "Dil Illuminati" tour, performing across India and internationally, gaining global recognition for his music.

 

Honey Singh

Honey Singh made a strong comeback with back-to-back hits, solidifying his name in the music industry and continuing to captivate audiences with his powerful tracks.

