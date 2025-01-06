AR Rahman Birthday: Airtel's signature tune saw 150 million downloads

Entertainment
The legendary music director and singer AR Rahman celebrates his 58th birthday
Rahman was born on January 6, 1967, in Madras (now Chennai, Tamil Nadu) into a Hindu family
During his sister's illness, he came into contact with a Sufi saint, after which he converted to Islam and changed his name to Allah Rakha Rahman
AR Rahman received the National and Filmfare Award for his first film, Roja
Rahman has won two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, six National Film Awards, and several Filmfare Awards
AR Rahman also composed Airtel's signature tune. At one time, this ringtone was the first choice of mobile users across India
According to Bharti Airtel, AR Rahman's Airtel signature tune has been downloaded over 150 million times
The same tune was used in the 2004 Kannada movie 'Love,' which became very popular
