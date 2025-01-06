Entertainment

AR Rahman Birthday: Airtel's signature tune saw 150 million downloads

AR Rahman's Birthday

The legendary music director and singer AR Rahman celebrates his 58th birthday

Rahman was born in a Hindu family

Rahman was born on January 6, 1967, in Madras (now Chennai, Tamil Nadu) into a Hindu family

From Dileep Kumar to AR Rahman

During his sister's illness, he came into contact with a Sufi saint, after which he converted to Islam and changed his name to Allah Rakha Rahman

National Award in debut movie

AR Rahman received the National and Filmfare Award for his first film, Roja

AR Rahman won two Oscars

Rahman has won two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, six National Film Awards, and several Filmfare Awards

Ringtone became a favorite

AR Rahman also composed Airtel's signature tune. At one time, this ringtone was the first choice of mobile users across India

Signature tune set a record

According to Bharti Airtel, AR Rahman's Airtel signature tune has been downloaded over 150 million times

Used in the movie as well

The same tune was used in the 2004 Kannada movie 'Love,' which became very popular

Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Poha to Butter Chicken; 8 fav foods of singer

Actress Honey Rose files complaint over stalking and modesty breach

Akshay Kumar fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed

AR Rahman Net Worth: Check assets, cars, luxurious home of ace singer