Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Poha to Butter Chicken; 8 fav foods of singer

Entertainment
Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh loves poha. Before his Indore concert, he enjoyed poha at 56 Dukan. He prefers light meals like poha for breakfast
Hailing from Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh loves Amritsari Pindi Chole, often pairing it with kulcha or rice
Fitness enthusiast Diljit Dosanjh enjoys protein-rich omelets for breakfast, especially fluffy bread omelets
Diljit Dosanjh relishes Kadhai Chicken made with desi ghee and spices, often having it with roti or naan for lunch
Diljit Dosanjh loves tea and paratha, be it morning or evening. He once said he could have it anytime
Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi roots extend to his love for butter chicken, indulging in it despite his diet
Among Indian breads, Diljit Dosanjh favors stuffed potato kulcha, baked in a tandoor and served with chole or potato curry
Diljit Dosanjh's love for rajma chawal is special. He considers it his comfort food, preferring it when he craves home-cooked meals
