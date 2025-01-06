Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Poha to Butter Chicken; 8 fav foods of singer

Diljit Dosanjh's favorite breakfast

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh loves poha. Before his Indore concert, he enjoyed poha at 56 Dukan. He prefers light meals like poha for breakfast

Amritsari Pindi Chole

Hailing from Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh loves Amritsari Pindi Chole, often pairing it with kulcha or rice

Omelet

Fitness enthusiast Diljit Dosanjh enjoys protein-rich omelets for breakfast, especially fluffy bread omelets

Kadhai Chicken

Diljit Dosanjh relishes Kadhai Chicken made with desi ghee and spices, often having it with roti or naan for lunch

Tea and Paratha

Diljit Dosanjh loves tea and paratha, be it morning or evening. He once said he could have it anytime

Butter Chicken

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi roots extend to his love for butter chicken, indulging in it despite his diet

Stuffed Kulcha

Among Indian breads, Diljit Dosanjh favors stuffed potato kulcha, baked in a tandoor and served with chole or potato curry

Rajma Chawal

Diljit Dosanjh's love for rajma chawal is special. He considers it his comfort food, preferring it when he craves home-cooked meals

