7 Vampires and werewolves movies on Netflix

A few Vampires and werewolves-themed movies were available on Netflix in the past and might still be available for streaming.
This movie offers an origin story for the legendary vampire Count Dracula, exploring his transformation to protect his family and homeland.
This film features Hugh Jackman as Van Helsing, a monster hunter who battles various supernatural creatures, including vampires and werewolves.
"Underworld" Series: This action-horror series centers on the ongoing conflict between vampires and werewolves (Lycans).
This series follows the romantic relationship between humans and vampires. It includes Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), and Breaking Dawn Parts 1 (2011)-2 (2012).
This fantasy film follows a teenager involved in a conflict between vampires and a freak show after attending a mysterious circus.
Based on Anne Rice's novel, this film follows the story of a vampire who recounts his life to a journalist, detailing his experiences and relationships with other vampires.