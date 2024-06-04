 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Mandi Lok Sabha election 2024: Kangana Ranaut offers prayers

Kangana Ranaut spoke to the media after seizing the lead in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

She told the reporters that she will continue to reside in Himachal Pradesh.

According to preliminary results, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is leading from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

The actress, who made her electoral debut in the LS polls 2024, has earned 2,25,654 votes and is now leading by 31,092 votes. Congress contender Singh is lagging by 1,94,562 votes.

Meanwhile, photographs of Kangana praying before the final Lok Sabha results have surfaced online. Kangana is dressed in a pastel saree and stands before Lord Ganesha's statue.
 

Kangana Ranaut last appeared in the 2023 film Tejas. She will soon appear in the political drama Emergency, which she also directed and produced. 

