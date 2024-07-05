Anant, Radhika: Bride-to-be turns Gujarati bride for Dandiya night

Entertainment
Radhika Merchant dazzled in a 'bandhani' lehenga at her Dandiya night, celebrating grand pre-wedding festivities with Anant Ambani. The event was hosted by Kokilaben Ambani
Radhika Merchant dazzled in a purple 'bandhani' lehenga with Shrinathji prints during her Dandiya night, looking surreal
Kokilaben Ambani hosted a spectacular Dandiya night for the couple. Social media glimpses showed their close friend, Veer Pahariya, singing 'Chogada'
Radhika Merchant's outfit for the Dandiya night featured a purple Gujarati lehenga with bandhani prints and gota-patti work
The lehenga's skirt was adorned with vibrant Shrinathji idols, complemented by a golden blouse and dual dupattas. Radhika wore her hair in a mid-parted bun
Kokilaben Ambani wore a pink saree with orange borders and gota-patti work, paired with an orange blouse, adding a vibrant touch to the event
Akash Ambani wore a Aqua Patola bundi kurta and looked dashing
Anant Ambani chose baby pink kurta-pyjama set paired with a matching embroidered Nehru jacket, perfectly complementing Radhika's traditional attire for the Dandiya night
Friends of Anant and Radhika also joined in the festivities, posing for photos and enjoying the lively atmosphere. The star-studded event was filled with traditional music, dancing
The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are filled with grandeur and tradition, reflecting their cultural heritage and the joy of their upcoming union