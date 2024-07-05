Entertainment

Anant, Radhika: Bride-to-be turns Gujarati bride for Dandiya night

Radhika Merchant dazzled in a 'bandhani' lehenga at her Dandiya night, celebrating grand pre-wedding festivities with Anant Ambani. The event was hosted by Kokilaben Ambani

Image credits: Instagram

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant dazzled in a purple 'bandhani' lehenga with Shrinathji prints during her Dandiya night, looking surreal

Image credits: Instagram

Friends of Anant, Radhika

Kokilaben Ambani hosted a spectacular Dandiya night for the couple. Social media glimpses showed their close friend, Veer Pahariya, singing 'Chogada'

Image credits: Instagram

Radhika's outfit

Radhika Merchant's outfit for the Dandiya night featured a purple Gujarati lehenga with bandhani prints and gota-patti work

Image credits: Instagram

Radhika Merchant

The lehenga's skirt was adorned with vibrant Shrinathji idols, complemented by a golden blouse and dual dupattas. Radhika wore her hair in a mid-parted bun

Image credits: Instagram

Kokilaben Ambani

Kokilaben Ambani wore a pink saree with orange borders and gota-patti work, paired with an orange blouse, adding a vibrant touch to the event

Image credits: Instagram

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani wore a Aqua Patola bundi kurta and looked dashing

Image credits: Instagram

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani chose baby pink kurta-pyjama set paired with a matching embroidered Nehru jacket, perfectly complementing Radhika's traditional attire for the Dandiya night

Image credits: Instagram

Friends of Anant, Radhika

Friends of Anant and Radhika also joined in the festivities, posing for photos and enjoying the lively atmosphere. The star-studded event was filled with traditional music, dancing

Image credits: Instagram

Ambani Wedding

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are filled with grandeur and tradition, reflecting their cultural heritage and the joy of their upcoming union

Image credits: Instagram
