69th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor; red carpet looks

Entertainment
The 69th Filmfare Awards are being announced tonight. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others attended the function in style. Let's check out their looks
Alia Bhatt looks elegant in this ivory off-shoulder gown. The actress has been nominated for 'Best female in a leading role' category
Shefali Shah looked elegant in this ivory saree which she paired with silver blouse
Vikrant Massey's film '12th Fail' has been nominated in the 'Best Film' category. The actor wore a black suit paired with black tie and black pants
Ranbir Kapoor wore a dark blue suit with black bow-tie. He has been nominated in the 'Best Actor' category for his film 'Animal'
Janhvi Kapoor rocked the look in a black off-shoulder gown
Kartik Aaryan attended the 69th Filmfare Award ceremony at Gandhinagar in a black suit
Karishma Kapoor rocked the award show in a multi-coloured shimmery saree
Zareen Khan arrived in a black gown with silver highlights
Orry attended the red carpet in a pink pastel floral suit
Varun Dhawan attended the 69th Filmfare Awards in a black suit and white shirt
Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan attended the award in a black off-shoulder dress