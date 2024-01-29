Entertainment

69th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor; red carpet looks

The 69th Filmfare Awards are being announced tonight. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others attended the function in style. Let's check out their looks

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks elegant in this ivory off-shoulder gown. The actress has been nominated for 'Best female in a leading role' category

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sefali Shah

Shefali Shah looked elegant in this ivory saree which she paired with silver blouse

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's film '12th Fail' has been nominated in the 'Best Film' category. The actor wore a black suit paired with black tie and black pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor wore a dark blue suit with black bow-tie. He has been nominated in the 'Best Actor' category for his film 'Animal'

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor rocked the look in a black off-shoulder gown

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan attended the 69th Filmfare Award ceremony at Gandhinagar in a black suit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor rocked the award show in a multi-coloured shimmery saree

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan arrived in a black gown with silver highlights

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Orry

Orry attended the red carpet in a pink pastel floral suit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan attended the 69th Filmfare Awards in a black suit and white shirt

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sonal Chauhan

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan attended the award in a black off-shoulder dress

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
Find Next One