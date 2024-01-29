Bigg Boss

Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 winner shares special post for Salman Khan

Image credits: Instagram

Winner

On Sunday night, Bigg Boss 17's finale took place where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.

Image credits: Instagram

Post

He took to his Instagram to share a picture with the trophy and the show's host Salman Khan.

Image credits: Instagram

Thanks Salman Khan

"Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance."

Image credits: Instagram

Winning prices

The 32-year-old took home a cheque for Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Image credits: Instagram

Munawar on winning the show on his birthday

The finale episode was on the same day as his birthday and he said that his birthday couldn't have been better. 

Image credits: Instagram

Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar and Munawar were in the top 2 where Munawar won as he received maximum votes. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One