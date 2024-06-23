Entertainment

Did Siddharth Mallya date Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma?

Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth married over the weekend. Past relationships include Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. Siddharth mentioned dating Deepika Padukone.

Image credits: Social Media

He also addressed claims that he dated Anushka Sharma. The actor-model, who married Jasmine in London, was linked to Virat Kohli's wife when Vijay was with RCB.

Image credits: Instagram

However, in 2014, Sid Mallya confirmed that he never dated Anushka. In fact, he met her only twice at a couple of parties when he was dating Deepika.

Image credits: Instagram

“Yes, we were dating, and Im still in touch with Deepika. There were also rumours about Anushka Sharma and I being in a relationship."

Image credits: Social Media

"I swear Ive met her only twice, and that too, at parties that I attended with Deepika,” he said, as reported by India Today.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Anushka married Virat and has two children. Deepika, recently married to Ranveer Singh, is expecting her first child.

Image credits: Social Media

Sid Mallya married Jasmine over the weekend. Jasmine posted the first photo on Instagram Stories. Siddharth married Christian-style.

Image credits: Social Media

Wedding week has commenced….❤️ #wedding #ily,” Siddharth wrote while sharing a picture with Jasmine. Siddharth proposed to Jasmine in 2023. He popped the question on Halloween. 

Image credits: Instagram/Siddharth Mallya
