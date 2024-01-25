Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

Entertainment
Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Liso Jose Pellissery and starring Mohnalal, has finally been released. The Malayalam film is one of the Republic Day releases this year.
Malaikottai Vaaliban is about a man's journey to pave the road for future generations. The man pictured is Mohanlal, who would battle the world to protect his community.
Malaikottai Vaaliban features Mohanlal in a hitherto unseen avatar. He wears a cotton vest and arranges his hair in a half bun with a top knot.
He also sports a thick beard and wrath in his eyes, which his admirers have never seen him do on film before.
The movie is getting love for VFX and screenplay. Malaikottai Vaaliban is 2 hours 37 minutes, and it is another solid addition to the list of action fantasy period dramas.
Apart from Mohanlal, it also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikarndan R Achari among others.
The film is being released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages as well.