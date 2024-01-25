Entertainment

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Liso Jose Pellissery and starring Mohnalal, has finally been released. The Malayalam film is one of the Republic Day releases this year.

Image credits: instagram

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

Malaikottai Vaaliban is about a man's journey to pave the road for future generations. The man pictured is Mohanlal, who would battle the world to protect his community.

Image credits: instagram

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

Malaikottai Vaaliban features Mohanlal in a hitherto unseen avatar. He wears a cotton vest and arranges his hair in a half bun with a top knot.
 

Image credits: instagram

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

He also sports a thick beard and wrath in his eyes, which his admirers have never seen him do on film before.

Image credits: Instagram

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

The movie is getting love for VFX and screenplay. Malaikottai Vaaliban is 2 hours 37 minutes, and it is another solid addition to the list of action fantasy period dramas. 

Image credits: Instagram

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

Malaikottai Vaaliban movie 2024 has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers and Moviesflix.

Image credits: Instagram

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

Apart from Mohanlal, it also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikarndan R Achari among others.

Image credits: Instagram

Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

The film is being released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages as well.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One