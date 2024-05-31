 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding

Did the cruise cost USD 900 million?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration began on May 29, 2024.

The cruise

The festivities venue was a magnificent cruise with the theme 'La Vita È Un Viaggio,' meaning 'life is a journey'. 

The journey

The trip will begin in Palermo, Italy, and go to Southern France before returning over the same path. 

Cost

The cruise costs a stunning USD 900 million, which converts to roughly 7,500 crore. 

The luxuries

Each suite costs approximately Rs 60 lakh and includes abundant amenities such as spas, gyms, swimming pools, and more. 

Guests

Although not many celebration pictures were released, many celebrities were at the airport.

Guests

Celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi, Orry, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more.

