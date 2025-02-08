Entertainment

Dhanshree Verma's killer photos created a ruckus on social media

Dhanshree's new post

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree Verma's new post has created a sensation on social media. Her style and pose have captured everyone's hearts.

Looking hot

Dhanshree looks very hot in these pictures. Even Bollywood heroines seem to pale in comparison to her beauty.

Slaying in a beautiful dress

Yuzi's wife is wearing a beautiful dress, in which she looks glamorous. Everyone is praising her.

Looking killer in black

Dhanshree is wearing a black dress with attractive printing. This outfit looks very beautiful on her.

Staying away from Chahal

Dhanshree Verma has been staying away from her husband Yuzvendra Chahal for a long time. Both have not been seen together for quite some time. 

Divorce rumors surfaced

Some reports are also claiming that Yuzi Chahal and Dhanshree Verma may soon get divorced. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

Unfollowed on Instagram

The divorce rumors gained momentum when both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chahal even removed the photo together.

Loveyapa BO Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan starrer movie HIT or FLOP?

(PHOTOS) Sophie Chaudhary inspired 8 latest saree looks

(PHOTOS) Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check