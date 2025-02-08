Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree Verma's new post has created a sensation on social media. Her style and pose have captured everyone's hearts.
Dhanshree looks very hot in these pictures. Even Bollywood heroines seem to pale in comparison to her beauty.
Yuzi's wife is wearing a beautiful dress, in which she looks glamorous. Everyone is praising her.
Dhanshree is wearing a black dress with attractive printing. This outfit looks very beautiful on her.
Dhanshree Verma has been staying away from her husband Yuzvendra Chahal for a long time. Both have not been seen together for quite some time.
Some reports are also claiming that Yuzi Chahal and Dhanshree Verma may soon get divorced. However, there is no official confirmation of this.
The divorce rumors gained momentum when both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chahal even removed the photo together.
