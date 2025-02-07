Entertainment

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check

Bollywood Heroine Turns Villain in South

A Bollywood heroine has turned villain in a South Indian film. At least that's what reports claim. The interesting part is that she has become the most expensive villain

Stars Like Sanjay Dutt and Bobby Deol Left Far Behind

This heroine has left stars like Sanjay Dutt and Bobby Deol far behind in terms of fees. Moreover, even veteran stars like Kamal Haasan haven't charged this much for villain roles

Who Was the Most Expensive Villain So Far?

According to reports, Kamal Haasan was the most expensive villain until now. He reportedly charged around ₹25 crores for Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD', releasing in 2024

Which Heroine Replaced Kamal Haasan?

Priyanka Chopra is being touted as the most expensive villain. Reports suggest that she will be seen facing off against Mahesh Babu in director S.S. Rajamouli's next film 'SSMB29'

Priyanka Chopra's Fee for SSMB29

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra is charging ₹30 crores for the action thriller 'SSMB29', while the entire film's budget is said to be ₹1000 crores

The Third Most Expensive Villain

After Priyanka Chopra and Kamal Haasan, the third most expensive villain in the country is Vijay Sethupathi, who charged ₹21 crores for Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'

Two Villains with ₹10 Crore Fees

It is said that Saif Ali Khan charged ₹10 crores for Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush', while Emraan Hashmi received the same fee for Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3'

Sanjay Dutt and Bobby Deol Lag Behind

It is said that Sanjay Dutt charges ₹8-9 crores for playing villain roles in South Indian films, while Bobby Deol's fee is ₹5-6 crores

