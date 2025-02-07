THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check

Entertainment
A Bollywood heroine has turned villain in a South Indian film. At least that's what reports claim. The interesting part is that she has become the most expensive villain
This heroine has left stars like Sanjay Dutt and Bobby Deol far behind in terms of fees. Moreover, even veteran stars like Kamal Haasan haven't charged this much for villain roles
According to reports, Kamal Haasan was the most expensive villain until now. He reportedly charged around ₹25 crores for Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD', releasing in 2024
Priyanka Chopra is being touted as the most expensive villain. Reports suggest that she will be seen facing off against Mahesh Babu in director S.S. Rajamouli's next film 'SSMB29'
According to reports, Priyanka Chopra is charging ₹30 crores for the action thriller 'SSMB29', while the entire film's budget is said to be ₹1000 crores
After Priyanka Chopra and Kamal Haasan, the third most expensive villain in the country is Vijay Sethupathi, who charged ₹21 crores for Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'
It is said that Saif Ali Khan charged ₹10 crores for Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush', while Emraan Hashmi received the same fee for Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3'
It is said that Sanjay Dutt charges ₹8-9 crores for playing villain roles in South Indian films, while Bobby Deol's fee is ₹5-6 crores
