Loveyapa BO Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan starrer movie HIT or FLOP?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's romantic drama film 'Loveyapa' has been released in theaters. The film has received mixed reviews
According to media reports, 'Loveyapa' collected only 1.25 crores on its first day of release, which is not much
After seeing the first day figures of the film 'Loveyapa', made on a budget of 50 crores, people are saying that this film may flop
Apart from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda are also seen in important roles in 'Loveyapa'
Let us tell you that Junaid Khan was seen in 'Maharaj' before 'Loveyapa', which was well-liked by the people. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was seen in the film 'The Archies'
