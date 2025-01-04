Entertainment

Squid Game S2 to Mismatched S3: 7 Web series trending on Netflix

Squid Game Season 2

This season continues to dominate, amassing over 68 million views and holding the top spot in trending web series worldwide.

 

Mismatched Season 3

This season remains a fan favorite, with its heartwarming love story of Rishi and Dimple, securing the third position in India’s trending list.
 

Selection Day

Selection Day offers cricket enthusiasts an engaging storyline based on Aravind Adiga’s novel, featuring Rajesh Tailang, and ranks fifth in India’s trending web series.

 

Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland captivates audiences with its suspenseful plot, where a gamer battles for survival in an empty Tokyo, earning the sixth spot in a trending series.
 

La Palma

La Palma takes viewers on a thrilling ride as a Norwegian family’s vacation turns into chaos due to a volcanic eruption, landing it in fourth place.
 

When The Phone Rings

When The Phone Rings, a gripping Korean drama with a twisted narrative, keeps viewers hooked, claiming the seventh spot in India’s most-watched web series.

 

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein season 2

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein season 2 has earned praise for its engaging storyline and has successfully made its way into the top 10 trending web series in India.

