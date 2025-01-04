Entertainment
Karan Singh Grover has been married three times. His first marriage was to Shraddha Nigam, the second to Jennifer Winget, and the third to Bipasha Basu.
Kabir Bedi has been married not three, but four times.
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is also included in this list.
Kamal Haasan has been divorced twice. After that, he was in a relationship with Gautami. Then after 13 years together, they separated.
Pawan Kalyan has also been married three times. After two divorces, he found true love the third time.
Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying married life with his third wife, Manyata.
(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone's CUTE childhood unseen moments
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer LOVE story: Where they met for FIRST time
Aditya Pancholi Birthday: Family, controversies, and career insights
Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies: Pathaan 2, Fighter 2, and More