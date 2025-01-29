Entertainment

Devoleena to Yuvika: 5 TV's new moms without makeup looks revealed

Yuvika Chaudhary

People are surprised to see Yuvika Chaudhary, who gave birth to a daughter on October 19, 2025, without makeup.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor gave birth to a baby boy on September 2, 2024. This photo shows her no-makeup look.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami became a mother on October 22, 2025. In this photo, she is seen without makeup.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave birth to a baby boy on December 18, 2024. This is how Devoleena looks without makeup.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya became a mother on November 29, 2024. It's quite difficult to recognize her in her no-makeup look.

