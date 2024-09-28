IIFA 2024: When, where and how to watch the Award show

Entertainment
The International Indian Film Academy Awards have returned for the 24th edition and the three-day extravaganza celebrating films is being held in Abu Dhabi this year.
This year's three-day film festival will take place in Abu Dhabi and many Bollywood celebrities have already gathered at the venue for rehearsals and pre-awards celebrations.
The IIFA 2024 event will be broadcast live on Sony TV, STAR Plus, and Colors TV
On OTT, you can watch the Award show on Zee 5.
The event will commence at 18:00 hours with the red carpet and the award ceremony will begin at 19:30.