IIFA 2024: When, where and how to watch the Award show

IIFA Awards

The International Indian Film Academy Awards have returned for the 24th edition and the three-day extravaganza celebrating films is being held in Abu Dhabi this year.

Performances

This year's three-day film festival will take place in Abu Dhabi and many Bollywood celebrities have already gathered at the venue for rehearsals and pre-awards celebrations.

IIFA on Television

The IIFA 2024 event will be broadcast live on Sony TV, STAR Plus, and Colors TV 

IIFA on OTT

On OTT, you can watch the Award show on Zee 5. 

Time

The event will commence at 18:00 hours with the red carpet and the award ceremony will begin at 19:30. 

