Aamir Khan Net Worth: Know earnings, cars, house and more of star

Aamir Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on March 14. Mr. Perfectionist has given many superhit movies in Bollywood. He has accumulated immense wealth in the last 30 years.
Aamir Khan created a sensation with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and went on to deliver hit movies like 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, Sarfarosh, and more.
Aamir Khan's Ghajini was the first film to earn more than 100 crores. Its earnings record was broken by Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots.
He keeps perfection above all else in his movies. Because of this quality, he is a favorite of the audience. His Dangal is the highest-grossing movie in India.
Aamir Khan mostly works in his home production movies, in which he has a profit share. According to Jansatta reports, he charges a fee of 50 crores for a movie.
Aamir Khan earns a lot through brand endorsements, he charges up to 10 to 12 crore rupees for an ad.
According to Aaj Tak reports, Aamir Khan's net worth is approximately 1832 crores. He is counted among the actors who pay the most tax every year.
Aamir Khan has luxury cars worth crores of rupees from Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce, and Ford.
