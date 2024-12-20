Deepika to Anushka: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently became parents. They named their daughter 'Dua', which means prayer.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also welcomed a baby boy in 2024. They named him Akaay, which means 'one without a body'.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to a daughter this year. They named her Lara, which means 'beautiful'.
Yami Gautam gave birth to a son in 2024. They named him Vedavid, which means 'knower of the Vedas'.
Vikrant Massey named his son Vardaan, which means 'blessing'.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's daughter's name is Junaira Ida Fazal, which means 'flower of paradise'.
Amala Paul also became a mother this year. She named her child Ilai, a Tamil word and name of Lord Kartikeya.
Pushpa 2 to Baahubali 2: 7 Highest-Grossing Indian films worldwide
Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju, other cast salary OUT
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan and Abhira's love takes new turn
Rekha to Zeenat Aman-5 iconic 70s Bollywood actresses you can't forget