Deepika Padukone birthday: Top 6 highest grossing films of the actress

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone turns 39. Learn about her best and highest-grossing films
Deepika's 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD collected 1200 crore at the box office
Deepika's 2023 film Jawan did a business of 1148.32 crore at the box office
Deepika's 2023 film Pathaan created a storm, collecting 1050.30 crore
Deepika's 2018 film Padmaavat made a huge impact, earning 572 crore
Deepika's 2013 Chennai Express is among her best, earning 424 crore
Bajirao Mastani, one of Deepika's best, earned 365.2 crore
Tamasha to Piku:7 of Deepika Padukone's Top rated movies on IMDb
Deepika Padukone birthday: Check Fitness routine, diet of actress
Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress
Govinda's luxurious Rs 16 crore Mumbai house: Inside photos