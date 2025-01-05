Entertainment

Deepika Padukone birthday: Top 6 highest grossing films of the actress

Deepika Padukone's Best Films

Deepika Padukone turns 39. Learn about her best and highest-grossing films

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika's 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD collected 1200 crore at the box office

2. Jawan

Deepika's 2023 film Jawan did a business of 1148.32 crore at the box office

3. Pathaan

Deepika's 2023 film Pathaan created a storm, collecting 1050.30 crore

4. Padmaavat

Deepika's 2018 film Padmaavat made a huge impact, earning 572 crore

5. Chennai Express

Deepika's 2013 Chennai Express is among her best, earning 424 crore

6. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani, one of Deepika's best, earned 365.2 crore

