9 Best horror movies to watch on Netflix

Fans have selected the finest, creepiest Netflix original horrors, from 1922 to The Exorcist to The Conjuring 2 and more 
 

Before I Wake (2016)

This movie is also known as Somnia in international countries and is one of the most popular horror movies in the dark fantasy niche.
 

Vampires vs. The Bronx (2020)

The movie is about teenagers living in the Bronx, NY, who try to protect their neighbourhood from vampires.  

1922 (2017)

1922 is a slow-burner that works in a large part of the film. All thanks to the committed performance from Thomas Jane to make it worth watching. 
 

Raw (2016)

A young lady is training to become a veterinarian when something dreadful happens, turning her into a carnivore. 

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Released in 2016, this is one of the favourite horror movies of many people. The movie is about one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's cases.
 

Incarnate (2016)

The Brad Peyton-helmed film Incarnate centres on the exploits of a famous scientist who can access the unconscious minds of anybody who agrees to participate.

Creep (2014)

The movie is as eerie and full of terrifying moments as its title indicates. It's based on a novel idea and has excellent acting.
 

It Follows (2015)

Get enthralled with this fantastic psychological horror movie 'It Follows'. The film earned $23.3 million against a $1.3 million budget.
 

The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is a terrifying film that may give you nightmares for days. Warning: this movie is not for the faint-hearted.

