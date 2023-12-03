Death Anniversary of Dev Anand: 7 best films of the actor

Entertainment
On the death anniversary of Dev Anand, here are 7 best films of the actor from 'Guide' to 'Jewel Thief'
This film is based on the novel of the same name by R.K. Narayan. Dev Anand plays the role of Raju Guide, a tourist guide, and Waheeda Rehman co-stars with him
This thriller features Dev Anand as Vinay, a man who becomes the prime suspect in a series of jewel thefts. The film is known for its engaging plot
This romantic comedy stars Dev Anand and Nutan. The film revolves around an architect who falls in love with a woman whose house he is hired to design
This film is considered a classic in Indian cinema. Dev Anand plays a fearless gambler in this noir film, and the narrative is known for its gripping storyline
This film features Dev Anand as a man caught between morality and the harsh realities of life. It explores themes of honesty and corruption in society
This film explores the prevalent hippie culture and drug abuse in the 1970s. Dev Anand plays a crucial role in the movie
Directed by Raj Khosla, this crime thriller stars Dev Anand as an investigator trying to solve a murder case