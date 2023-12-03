Entertainment

Death Anniversary of Dev Anand: 7 best films of the actor

On the death anniversary of Dev Anand, here are 7 best films of the actor from 'Guide' to 'Jewel Thief'

Image credits: IMDb

Guide

This film is based on the novel of the same name by R.K. Narayan. Dev Anand plays the role of Raju Guide, a tourist guide, and Waheeda Rehman co-stars with him

Image credits: IMDb

Jewel Thief

This thriller features Dev Anand as Vinay, a man who becomes the prime suspect in a series of jewel thefts. The film is known for its engaging plot

Image credits: IMDb

Tere Ghar Ke Samne

This romantic comedy stars Dev Anand and Nutan. The film revolves around an architect who falls in love with a woman whose house he is hired to design

Image credits: IMDb

Baazi

This film is considered a classic in Indian cinema. Dev Anand plays a fearless gambler in this noir film, and the narrative is known for its gripping storyline

Image credits: IMDb

Kala Bazar

This film features Dev Anand as a man caught between morality and the harsh realities of life. It explores themes of honesty and corruption in society

Image credits: IMDb

Hare Rama Hare Krishna

This film explores the prevalent hippie culture and drug abuse in the 1970s. Dev Anand plays a crucial role in the movie

Image credits: IMDb

CID

Directed by Raj Khosla, this crime thriller stars Dev Anand as an investigator trying to solve a murder case

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One