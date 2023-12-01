'Klaus' to 'The Holiday': 6 Christmas-based OTT films

Entertainment
This heartwarming animated film tells the origin story of Santa Claus and follows a postman who befriends a reclusive toymaker.
Starring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, this family-friendly adventure follows siblings who team up with Santa to save Christmas after accidentally causing chaos on Christmas Eve.
This romantic comedy-drama set in London during the holiday season intertwines multiple love stories, capturing the spirit of love, hope, and connections during Christmas time.
This romantic comedy follows two women, played by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, who exchange homes for the holidays and find unexpected romance while on vacation.
This film follows the misadventures of a young boy accidentally left behind by his family during their Christmas vacation. He protects his home from burglars.
This feel-good romantic comedy follows a journalist who goes undercover as a tutor to get the scoop on a playboy prince and finds herself falling for him amidst the Christmas festivities.