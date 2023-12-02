Boman Irani 64th birthday: 7 remarkable roles of the actor

Entertainment
As Boman Irani celebrates his 64th birthday, let's explore seven of his most outstanding roles, acknowledging the brilliance that has defined his illustrious career.
Boman Irani brings humor and warmth to the character of Tammy Irani, a key member of a heist team, contributing to the entertaining ensemble cast in this heist comedy-drama.
Boman Irani's portrayal of the seasoned and intimidating lawyer Justice Tripathi adds credibility to the courtroom drama.
Boman as Kishan Khuaran impresses as the unscrupulous land dealer Kishan Khurana, contributing to the critical acclaim of this film.
Boman as Cherry Bajwa adds complexity to the narrative in this satirical comedy-drama, displaying his acting prowess alongside Aamir Khan.
Boman shines as Dr. Asthana, a strict dean, and brings humor to Lucky Singh, a wealthy businessman, showcasing his versatile acting.
Boman Irani portrays Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Virus), the strict and eccentric college director, adding humor and depth to the character in this blockbuster.