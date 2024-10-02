Entertainment

Deadpool And Wolverine OTT Release: Hotstar or Netflix? Where to watch

Shawn Levy's highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine is currently streaming.

Deadpool And Wolverine OTT Release

Ryan Reynolds plays Deadpool and Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine in the film, which grossed over USD 132 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing R-rated picture ever.

However, not all fans can view the film immediately. It will take longer to get on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Apple TV+, YouTube Movies, and Google TV offer Deadpool and Wolverine for purchase or rent.

Price varies by quality:
YouTube Movies: Rs 820 (UHD), Rs 690 (SD)
Apple TV+: Rs 690 (SD)
Google TV: Rs 999 (UHD), Rs 799 (SD)

Hotstar may release the film in late October for Indian viewers

Based on previous Marvel schedules, the movie was released in theatres globally on July 26, 2024, and usually takes three months to reach streaming platforms.

Deadpool and Wolverine, the 34th MCU film of Phase Five, is a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

The picture stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen, along with Reynolds and Jackman.

