Will Darshan QUIT films? Devil film shooting halted post-star's arrest

Entertainment
Darshan, an actor, has been making news since being detained in connection with a murder case on Tuesday morning.
He, his reported lover Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were detained on murder accusations against Renuka Swamy.
The producer and director of the film Devil-The Hero was taken aback after his arrest since he had already been paid a large sum for the project.
According to sources, the actor received Rs 22 crore for the film. The teaser that was posted previously generated a lot of interest among fans.
Yet just 25 days of shooting have been finished, and the majority of the segments still need to be filmed. During an action scene on the first shoot day.
Darshan underwent surgery on his left hand, so filming was suspended. The well-known actor then had surgery, which caused the filming to be delayed even longer.
His arrest took place only two days after the second part of production began, shocking the director and producers.
Darshan was arrested for murder yesterday at the shooting site. According to director Prakash Veer, the film was originally scheduled for December 25.
Filming has been suspended owing to the hero's absence. Reports say filming will not resume until the lead actor is released. Police nabbed Darshan in Mysuru for the shooting.
After his arrest, Darshan's film projects seem to have stalled. D59, directed by Tarun Sudhir, was scheduled to begin filming after Devil.
However, sources said the filming was postponed until next year after the actor's arrest. For this film, Darshan allegedly received Rs 3 crore in advance.