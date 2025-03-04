Entertainment

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's movie Telugu release date out; Check trailer

Image credits: instagram

Another record in the name of Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava'

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' is creating new records at the box office. Now it has become the first Bollywood film to be re-released within a month.

Another release of 'Chhaava' on March 7

The Telugu version of 'Chhaava' will be released on March 7. Its trailer, released on March 3, is receiving great love from the audience.

 

Demand for the Telugu version of 'Chhaava' since its release

The Hindi version of 'Chhaava' received a bumper opening on February 14, leading to high demand for the Telugu version, prompting makers to begin its dubbing.

'Chhaava' is earning bumper collections

Director Laxman Utekar's film 'Chhaava' has earned ₹471.56 crore net and ₹556.74 crore gross in India in 17 days.

'Chhaava' earned more than 600 crores worldwide

'Chhaava' is also earning well in the overseas market. This film has grossed ₹80.6 crore from overseas and its worldwide collection has reached ₹627.34 crore.

Star cast of 'Chhaava'

"Chhaava" is a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, and others in key roles.

Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Rahi rejects Prem's marriage proposal; Read on

[PHOTOS] Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif inspired 6 suits

[PHOTOS] Genelia Deshmukh inspired 6 saree designs for Holi festival

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe