Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's movie Telugu release date out; Check trailer

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' is creating new records at the box office. Now it has become the first Bollywood film to be re-released within a month.
The Telugu version of 'Chhaava' will be released on March 7. Its trailer, released on March 3, is receiving great love from the audience.
The Hindi version of 'Chhaava' received a bumper opening on February 14, leading to high demand for the Telugu version, prompting makers to begin its dubbing.
Director Laxman Utekar's film 'Chhaava' has earned ₹471.56 crore net and ₹556.74 crore gross in India in 17 days.
'Chhaava' is also earning well in the overseas market. This film has grossed ₹80.6 crore from overseas and its worldwide collection has reached ₹627.34 crore.
"Chhaava" is a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, and others in key roles.
Anupamaa Spoiler ALERT: Rahi rejects Prem's marriage proposal; Read on
[PHOTOS] Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif inspired 6 suits
[PHOTOS] Genelia Deshmukh inspired 6 saree designs for Holi festival
Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe