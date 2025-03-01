PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar in Goa; check out her VIRAL Instagram post

Entertainment
Sachin Tendulkar's darling Sara Tendulkar is a hot topic on social media these days, mainly due to her beauty.
Sara Tendulkar rivals Bollywood heroines in beauty. Her style and flair captivate her fans, making them crazy about her.
Sara Tendulkar is very active on social media. She often shares her photos and videos on her Instagram account.
Last Friday, Sara Tendulkar shared a story on her official Instagram account, after which she has been in the headlines.
Sara Tendulkar has shared a story on her official Instagram account, in which she is showering love. She has also openly expressed it.
Sara Tendulkar's childhood friend has gotten engaged, after which Sara Tendulkar gave her loving congratulations.
During this time, she is also seen partying in Goa with her friend. Many people are giving surprise gifts to Sara's friend.
