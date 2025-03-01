Entertainment

PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar in Goa; check out her VIRAL Instagram post

Sara Tendulkar in the Spotlight

Sachin Tendulkar's darling Sara Tendulkar is a hot topic on social media these days, mainly due to her beauty.

Rivals Heroines in Beauty

Sara Tendulkar rivals Bollywood heroines in beauty. Her style and flair captivate her fans, making them crazy about her.

Active on Social Media

Sara Tendulkar is very active on social media. She often shares her photos and videos on her Instagram account.

Sara Shared a New Story

Last Friday, Sara Tendulkar shared a story on her official Instagram account, after which she has been in the headlines.

Who Did She Shower Love On?

Sara Tendulkar has shared a story on her official Instagram account, in which she is showering love. She has also openly expressed it.

Sara's Happiness at Friend's Engagement

Sara Tendulkar's childhood friend has gotten engaged, after which Sara Tendulkar gave her loving congratulations.

Party in Goa

During this time, she is also seen partying in Goa with her friend. Many people are giving surprise gifts to Sara's friend.

