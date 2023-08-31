Entertainment

Chennai Express to Don, 7 must-watch Shah Rukh Khan films on Netflix

Here are seven popular Shah Rukh Khan movies that were known to be available on Netflix in various regions.

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001)

A family drama that explores relationships, love, and misunderstandings within a wealthy family. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Rahul, the eldest son.
 

"Chennai Express" (2013)

It is an action-comedy where Shah Rukh Khan's character embarks on a chaotic train journey to fulfil a promise, only to find himself in unexpected situations.
 

"Don" (2006)

A modern-day remake of the classic, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a cunning and enigmatic criminal mastermind in this action-packed thriller.
 

"Om Shanti Om" (2007)

A unique blend of drama, comedy, and reincarnation, this film features Shah Rukh Khan as a man who seeks revenge after being reincarnated.
 

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995)

A timeless classic that follows the romantic journey of Raj and Simran across Europe. It's one of Shah Rukh Khan's most iconic films.
 

"Raees" (2017)

Set in the underworld of Gujarat, this crime drama showcases Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger who rises to power and faces various challenges.
 

"My Name Is Khan" (2010)

This emotional drama features Shah Rukh Khan as an individual with Asperger's syndrome who embarks on a journey to meet the President of the United States.
 

