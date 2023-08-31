'American Psycho' to 'Fargo': 7 best dark comedy movies

Entertainment
These movies expertly blend dark themes with comedic elements, offering a unique and often thought-provoking cinematic experience.
This film follows a wealthy New York investment banker who's also a psychopathic killer, blending dark comedy with a chilling exploration of a twisted mind.
A satirical masterpiece that parodies the absurdity of nuclear warfare and political power struggles with dark humor.
Two hitmen hiding out in a picturesque Belgian town grapple with guilt, existentialism, and absurd situations in this darkly comic and thought-provoking film.
Chaos reigns at a British family funeral as secrets are revealed and mishaps escalate in this hilarious exploration of family dynamics.
This film humorously delves into societal pressure to find a romantic partner by portraying a bizarre hotel where guests must find love or be turned into animals.
A dark high school comedy that satirizes teenage angst, cliques, and the consequences of popularity through a series of outrageous events.
A quirky crime-comedy revolving around a bungled kidnapping and the humorous chaos that ensues in the frozen Midwest.