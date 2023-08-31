'Scam 2003' to 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan': New OTT releases for the weekend

Entertainment
Check out top OTT releases this week, 'Scam 2003', ''The Freelancer, 'Friday Night Plan', and more. Know what to binge on this weekend.
The thriller series depicts Abdul Karim Telgi, mastermind of the Rs 30,000 crore Stamp Paper scam. Premiering September 1 on SONYLiv.
Based on 'A Ticket to Syria', 'The Freelancer' on Disney+ Hotstar is a gripping series tracing Avinash Kamath's evolution from cop to mercenary.
Join Moiraine, a sorceress, on a risky quest with five villagers to find the prophesied Dragon in 'The Wheel of Time Season 2', premiering September 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
A Bengali language light-hearted romcom movie revolving around the love triangle between Mohor, Shakyajit Som and Chondromouli.
For those seeking heartwarming stories, this Netflix release is a must-watch. Starring the talented Juhi Chawla and Babil Khan, this movie is set to release on September 1.
A Tamil language horror comedy movie following a group of friends who hide a bag full of cash and jewellery in an isolated bungalow, which they later discover is haunted.
Netflix's groundbreaking venture into the realm of interactive romantic comedies, featuring Laura Marano in the central role of Cami. Streaming from August 31.
In this newest season, the power couple aka 'Manan' has become the target of Manik’s manipulative mother, who is ready to go to any length to break them apart.